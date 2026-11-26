On the night of November 26, drones operated by the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) attacked an oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. A fire broke out at the facility.

Key production facilities, the tank farm, and transport pipelines were hit.

The plant has the capacity to process up to 5.2 million metric tons of crude oil per year and produces gasoline, diesel, and fuel oil, which are used, in particular, to supply the Russian military.

The Main Intelligence Directorate noted that the attack occurred while the facility was recovering from previous strikes.

Source: Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

On the night of November 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation. Even satellites detected a massive fire at the facility.

Also on the night of November 23, drones carried out a series of strikes on one of the key facilities of Russia’s oil transportation infrastructure. A fire broke out following the attack on the Kaleikino oil pumping station.

Prior to this, the General Staff confirmed strikes on one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan and the Lukoil refinery in Perm.

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