The Ukrainian military carried out an airstrike on a Russian occupiers’ staging area in the center of Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. According to the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces, the Russians were assembling infantry groups and storing ammunition and equipment in the building. According to preliminary information from the military, up to 20 invaders may have been eliminated as a result of the strike.

The Ukrainian Air Force, in coordination with the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces, struck a Russian staging area in Huliaipole. According to the military, the Russians had set up this staging area in a partially destroyed brick building in the city center. It is located approximately 10 kilometers from the front line. “The location is a partially destroyed brick building in the city center, situated nearly 10 km from the front line,” the corps stated.

What the Russians used the building for

This facility was not merely a temporary staging area for Russian troops. According to the Airborne Forces, the building simultaneously served as a warehouse and a staging area for small infantry groups. Units of the Russian Federation’s 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the 5th Combined Arms Army were operating there.

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Russian troops used this location to prepare for further offensive operations northwest of Huliaipole. In other words, the site was crucial for organizing the movement and operations of the occupying forces in that direction.

How the Airstrike Was Prepared

The Airborne Assault Forces emphasized that prior to the strike, Ukrainian military personnel thoroughly monitored Russian activity near and inside the building. In particular, they tracked the movement of personnel and equipment. This made it possible to determine the facility’s purpose and prepare a strike against a location the Russians were using to concentrate forces and resupply their units.

According to military officials, up to 20 Russian occupiers may have been eliminated as a result of the joint operation. Communication antennas, ammunition and food supplies, motorcycles, and ground-based robotic systems used by the enemy were also destroyed.

The 7th Airborne Corps also highlighted another operation by Ukrainian forces in Hulyaypole. Earlier, the Defense Forces destroyed a launch site for Russian drones there. Thus, Ukrainian units continue to strike targets that the occupiers use to support their troops and prepare attacks in this sector. This was reported by the 7th Airborne Corps on its Facebook page.

In the Hulyaypole sector, Russian troops continue to actively deploy small infantry groups. The occupiers are attempting to gradually close in on Ukrainian positions and advance deeper into the defensive line.

In occupied Mariupol, the movement of Russian military equipment toward the Rozyvka–Hulyaypole line has been observed for the third consecutive day.







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