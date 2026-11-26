On Thursday, November 26, 2026, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring another, according to Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. The strike hit the Dniprovskyi district of the city, where damage to transportation infrastructure was reported.

Following the attack, traffic across the DniproHES dam in Zaporizhzhia was completely blocked in both directions.

Source: Statement by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Telegram.

On the night of November 26, Russian troops launched strikes on Kyiv and seven regions of Ukraine. According to Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, water supply facilities, heating networks, shopping centers, and residential buildings, as well as two foreign vessels, came under fire. At least ten people are known to have been injured.

Four people were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in the Chernihiv region on November 26. The attacks targeted Horodnya, Semenivka, Koryukivka, settlements in the Olyshivska community, and Novhorod-Siverskyi.

On the morning of November 26, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with strike drones. A high-rise residential building, a gas station, and a sports complex were damaged as a result of the shelling. Photos of the aftermath of the Russian attack have emerged.

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, today, November 26, a Russian strike on an infrastructure facility caused significant power supply issues. Public electric transportation in the city center has stopped running, and the heating and water supply systems are switching to backup generators.

On the night of November 25–26, Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down and neutralized 87 Russian drones. In total, since the evening of November 25, Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 113 strike drones of various types.

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