On the night of November 22–23, the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in Russia’s Rostov Region was attacked by missiles and drones. Despite the tanks being protected by shipping containers, fires broke out on the plant’s grounds, and satellite images showed damage to equipment. Following the strike, the plant once again suspended operations for repairs.

The images show signs of fires in the tank farm area. Prior to the attack, the oil storage tanks had been protected by shipping containers. However, this protection did not save the facilities from damage or prevent the fires. In addition, satellite images revealed damage to the crude oil primary processing units. This equipment is used in the initial stage of refining crude oil, so damage to it can affect the operation of the entire facility.

Fire Point also reported that following the attack, the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery has once again ceased operations. The facility requires repairs before it can resume production. Thus, the strike affected not only the tank farms but also the equipment used directly for oil refining. However, the company’s statement did not specify the exact extent of the damage or the timeline for resuming operations at the refinery.

The attack on the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery took place on the night of November 23. According to Fire Point, the facility shut down again following the attack. Fire Point reported on the consequences of the attack by releasing satellite images of the facility taken after the strike.

Satellite images of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in Russia’s Rostov Region revealed extensive damage to the facility’s production facilities as a result of the attack by Ukrainian drones on November 23.

On the night of November 23, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation. Even satellites captured images of a massive fire at the facility.

As a reminder, Video: The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in Russia’s Rostov Region was attacked.

Prior to this, the General Staff confirmed that one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan had been hit.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces also struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

Read us on