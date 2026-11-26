On the evening of November 26, Russian troops launched an attack on the Khmelnytskyi region. Following the attack, a fire broke out at one of the industrial facilities, and emergency responders were called in to extinguish it. There are currently no reports of casualties.

A fire broke out on the premises of one of the industrial facilities following the enemy strike. Units from the State Emergency Service arrived at the scene and began putting out the fire. “Rescue workers have been deployed to extinguish the fire. All necessary services are also working at the scene,” Tyurin noted.

So far, there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries resulting from the attack. It is also not yet known which specific facility was struck or the extent of the damage it sustained.

Rescue workers and other specialized services continue to work at the scene. They are working to extinguish the fire and assess the consequences of the Russian strike. Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the Russian attack.

On the night of November 8–9, Russian forces once again attacked the Khmelnytskyi and Poltava regions with drones. The strikes caused fires and damaged residential buildings and farm structures. According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries.

One person was injured as a result of a drone attack on a residential area of the city. Damage to private homes and apartment buildings was also reported.

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