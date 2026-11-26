On November 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is once again stockpiling dozens of missiles to launch a large-scale attack on Ukraine in the coming days.

According to him, Ukrainian intelligence is providing clear information about Russian troops preparing for a new massive barrage.

The president urged citizens to pay close attention to missile danger alerts in the coming days. He also emphasized that Ukraine will repair the damage, and Russia will face a response to every strike it launches.

Source: Statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram.

On the night of November 26, Russian forces launched strikes on Kyiv and seven regions of Ukraine. According to Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, water supply facilities, heating networks, shopping centers, and residential buildings, as well as two foreign vessels, came under fire. At least ten people are known to have been injured.

Four people were injured as a result of Russian drone attacks in the Chernihiv region on November 26. The attacks targeted Horodnya, Semenivka, Koryukivka, settlements in the Olyshiv community, and Novhorod-Siverskyi.

On the morning of November 26, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with strike drones. A high-rise residential building, a gas station, and a sports complex were damaged as a result of the shelling. Photos of the aftermath of the Russian attack have emerged.

In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, today, November 26, a Russian strike on an infrastructure facility caused significant power supply issues. Public electric transportation in the city center has stopped running, and the heating and water supply systems are switching to backup generators.

On the night of November 25–26, Ukraine’s air defense forces shot down and neutralized 87 Russian drones. In total, since the evening of November 25, Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 113 strike drones of various types.

Since the evening of November 25, Russian troops have been launching drone strikes on four districts in the region. One person was injured as a result of the attacks.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have attacked 46 settlements in the region. As of the morning of November 26, 18 people, including three children, were injured as a result of strikes on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district.

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