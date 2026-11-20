Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces, together with other components of the Defense Forces, have carried out effective strikes against 40 oil-loading facilities and enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex over the past 50 days. This was reported by Robert Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (call sign “Madyar”), who released a list of the targets struck.

According to him, some of the facilities were attacked multiple times. Among them are the “Dorogobuzh” oil refinery in the Smolensk region, the “Ilsky” refinery in the Krasnodar Krai, the “Ryazansky” refinery in the Ryazan Oblast, “Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez” in the Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, and the “Novokuybyshevsky” refinery in the Samara Oblast.

The list also included oil terminals in Vytin and St. Petersburg, oil depots, oil pumping stations, chemical plants, and titanium production facilities. In particular, the targets included “Nizhnekamskneftekhim,” “TolyattiAzot,” “KuibyshevAzot,” “AVISMA,” and the “Kamensky” plant.

The post states that units from the 1st Separate SBS Center, the 7th Deep Strike Center, the 414th “Madyar Birds” Brigade, the 412th “Nemesis” Brigade, the 413th “Raid” Regiment, and the “Phoenix” Group. The Special Operations Forces (SSO), the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces also participated in a series of strikes.

Brovdi stated that operations to strike Russian oil and industrial facilities will continue.

There were 278 combat engagements on the front lines over the past 24 hours, with the heaviest fighting in the Pokrovsk direction, according to the General Staff.

The Russians carried out 248 attacks over the past 24 hours—the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors are under pressure.

Shilivka remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces; Russian claims are untrue.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, operators from the “Apex” unmanned systems battalion of the “Forpost” brigade struck a Russian PTS-2 amphibious transporter.

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