In Russia’s Smolensk Oblast, on the night of November 20, drones attacked the “Dorogobuzh” chemical plant, one of the region’s largest industrial facilities, which manufactures components for industrial explosives.

A threat of a drone attack in the Smolensk region was announced around midnight. Shortly thereafter, Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channels reported a strike on the grounds of the Dorogobuzh PJSC industrial site. A video released online shows the moment of the explosion.

An ASTRA OSINT analyst confirmed that the explosion occurred on the plant’s premises. There have been no official statements from Russian authorities regarding the attack so far.

PJSC “Dorogobuzh” is part of the “Acron” Group, whose primary beneficiary is Russian billionaire and former president of the European Jewish Congress, Vyacheslav Kantor.

The company is one of Russia’s leading producers of mineral fertilizers. According to the company, the plant accounts for about 11% of Russia’s total production of ammonium nitrate.

The plant also produces ammonia, nitric acid, mineral fertilizers, and nitroammophos.

The plant’s products have dual industrial use; in particular, they can be used in the production of industrial explosives.

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PJSC “Dorogobuzh” has already been targeted by drones. The previous attack took place on the night of February 25, killing seven people.

In addition, the facility was attacked in December 2025.

This was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel.

On the night of November 19, drones attacked Almetyevsk, where local residents counted at least 16 powerful explosions. One of the possible targets is said to be the “Kaleikino” oil pumping station, owned by Transneft.

Earlier, drones attacked two Russian oil refineries in the Krasnodar Krai, causing fires at both.

Prior to that, the General Staff confirmed that one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan had been hit.

The Defense Forces also struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

As a reminder, on the night of November 4, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities.

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