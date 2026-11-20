Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Moscow would not agree even to Ukraine’s so-called “quasi-membership” in NATO. According to him, any arrangements that provide for such a status for Kyiv are unacceptable to the Kremlin.

“I want to say that even devising a formula for Ukraine’s quasi-membership in NATO and searching for some—in quotes—‘creative’ solution in this area is an unacceptable option for us. We discuss security guarantees first and foremost in terms of ensuring the security of our own country, and that is what we are talking about,” said the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

He also emphasized that Russia demands that Ukraine abandon the prospect of joining the North Atlantic Alliance.

“As for Ukraine, let them acknowledge the irrevocable nature of our demand that this country’s accession to NATO is unacceptable,” Ryabkov stated.

According to him, once such recognition is given, the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine can be discussed.

“When that happens, I think the issue of security guarantees can be discussed one way or another. And without prejudging any decisions in this area, I will emphasize that we are not closing the door to dialogue—but not to a dialogue about Ukraine’s accession to NATO. Once again, this is a completely unacceptable option,” added the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister.

Ryabkov made these remarks in response to a question about the possibility of providing Ukraine with security guarantees under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty, which provides for the collective defense of Alliance member states.

As a reminder, the French president stated that it is time to revisit the issue of Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance. He also emphasized that Moscow has yet to put forward any concrete and tangible proposals for peace, while at the same time making maximalist demands.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden stated that the promise of NATO membership for Ukraine, made in 2008, was premature. He also suggested that Kyiv could instead be offered a special status outside the Alliance with alternative security guarantees.

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