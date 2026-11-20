On the night of Thursday, November 20, amid massive Russian shelling of Ukraine, a Russian drone violated Moldova’s airspace. The drone remained over the country’s territory for about nine minutes.

According to the agency, the Air Operations Center of the Moldovan National Army detected the unauthorized flight of the drone on November 20 at 1:19 a.m.

The aircraft entered the country’s airspace from the direction of the town of Sadkivtsi in Ukraine’s Vinnytsia Oblast and was heading toward the village of Arioneshti in Moldova’s Dondușeni District.

As specified by the Ministry of Defense, at 01:28 the drone left the country’s airspace.

This is stated in a press release from the Moldovan Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that Russian drones had violated the country’s airspace that evening. According to her, one of the drones flew over Chisinau—the capital of Moldova—and alarmed local residents. The statement was released on Tuesday.

On the evening of November 17, reports emerged in Moldova of a drone crash and the sounds of explosions in three districts at once—Chisinau, Orhei, and Florești. Bomb disposal experts were dispatched to the sites to verify the reports and determine exactly what had happened. Earlier that day, Moldovan authorities had already recorded drone incursions into their airspace and temporarily closed the country’s airspace.

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