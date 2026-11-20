Katarina Maternová, the European Union’s Ambassador to Ukraine, spoke about the massive Russian attack on Lviv, Kyiv, and other Ukrainian cities on the night of November 20. During a working trip to Lviv, she had to take shelter from the shelling in the basement and hallway of her hotel.

She had hoped that her trip to Lviv would give her at least a brief respite from the constant Russian attacks on Kyiv.

However, that night, Russian forces launched massive drone and missile strikes on both cities, as well as a number of other towns and cities in Ukraine.

“I haven’t slept since 3 a.m. We were hiding in the basement and in the hallway of our hotel in Lviv, between two walls,” Maternova said.

According to the ambassador, explosions from drones were first heard in Lviv, followed by those from missiles.

Two people were killed and at least four others were injured as a result of the strike on the Sknyliv railway station. Debris from one of the drones also shattered windows in a student dormitory.

In addition, emergency power outages were implemented in Lviv and surrounding communities.

The capital endured several waves of ballistic missile strikes throughout the night. According to preliminary reports, three people who worked for the city’s water utility were killed in Kyiv.

As a result of the strike on a water supply facility, water pressure dropped in four districts of the city.

At least 15 people were injured, seven of whom were taken to hospitals.

The Russian attack also damaged three bridges across the Dnipro River. Traffic on these bridges was significantly restricted, making it difficult to get around the city, especially for families living on the left bank.

Katarina Maternova recalled that the day before, a Russian drone had been shot down right above her head in Kyiv. After that, she had hoped to spend a peaceful night in Lviv.

Late in the evening, the diplomat wrote to a friend:

“We just arrived in Lviv. My blood pressure has already gone down, but it was a terrible experience.”

She emphasized that Russian troops are attacking Ukrainian cities everywhere, so it’s impossible to hide from the war.

“There’s nowhere to hide from this war. The Russians are attacking everywhere. Ukrainians have been living under these conditions for five years now. I believe that Ukraine will hold out, just as it has until now, and will ultimately prevail,” Maternova concluded.

Maternova wrote about this on Facebook.

As a result of Russian shelling in Lviv on November 20, two cars and the windows of a dormitory were damaged, and a private home was damaged in the village of Lysynychi. A rocket fragment was also found on one of the city’s streets, Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported.

As a reminder, Russian missile drones attacked Lviv and the Lviv region. Explosions were heard several times over Lviv, and air defense forces repelled the attack, according to Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi and Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

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