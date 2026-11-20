Over the past 24 hours, on November 19, Russian troops shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 11 times. As a result of the enemy attacks, one person was killed and six others were wounded.

In addition, 413 people, including 45 children, were evacuated from areas near the front lines.

Kramatorsk District

In Sloviansk, shelling—including attacks with a KAB-250 bomb and an FPV drone—killed one person, wounded five, and damaged three high-rise buildings; the Russians also shelled Bilbasivka and struck Mirne with a KAB-250—in total, one private home was destroyed in the community, and another 22 homes and a tractor were damaged. The Russians struck Kramatorsk with an FPV drone. In Ocheretine, Oleksandrivka community, one person was injured; eight residential buildings were destroyed, and 16 more, along with a car, were damaged; in Mykhailivka, three residential buildings were destroyed, two more were damaged, along with infrastructure struck by a KAB-250; in Lvivka, four residential buildings were damaged. The Russians struck Druzhkivka with two FPV drones.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin.

A Russian agent who was directing strikes against Ukrainian Armed Forces positions was detained in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian occupiers have advanced in the Donetsk region, according to DeepState.

Read us on