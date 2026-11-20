The Kherson City Court sentenced Oleg Tyutyuray, the former deputy warden of Northern Correctional Colony No. 90, to 14 years in prison in absentia. During the Russian occupation of Kherson, he headed Detention Center No. 1, which had been established by the invaders.

He was found guilty of forcibly deporting prisoners from the temporarily occupied city of Kherson.

Details

According to the case file, in May 2022, Tyutyuray accepted an offer from the occupying administration and assumed the position of head of the illegal Detention Center within the occupying Kherson Regional Penitentiary Service. In this position, he exercised overall management of the facility and signed official orders, reports, and documents related to its operation.

Between October 20 and November 2, 2022, prior to the liberation of Kherson by Ukrainian forces, Oleg Tyutyuray organized the forced transfer of more than 150 inmates from the Kherson pretrial detention center to “Golopristanskaya Correctional Colony No. 7” in Stara Zburivka. The transfer took place without the prisoners’ consent, and subsequently, some of them were moved to Crimea and the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

The court found the man guilty of violating the laws and customs of war. At the same time, he was acquitted of the charge of high treason due to lack of evidence of a crime, as the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv had previously convicted him of collaboration.

Taking into account the aggregate of the crimes, the court imposed a final sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment, with a 10-year ban on holding office in state authorities, local self-government bodies, and law enforcement agencies, and the confiscation of all property belonging to him. Tyutyuray was also stripped of his special rank of lieutenant colonel of the internal service.

This is stated in the court’s verdict.



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