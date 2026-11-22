Over the course of November 22, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than ten times with drones and aerial bombs. Five districts came under attack, infrastructure facilities were damaged, and a fire broke out in one of the communities.

Russian troops struck the region with drones and aerial bombs. In total, more than ten attacks were recorded across five districts. In the Samarivskyi District, the Pishchanska community was hit. A fire broke out there following the shelling. In the Nikopol region, Russian troops attacked Nikopol itself, as well as the Marganetsk and Pokrovsk communities. Infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the shelling.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the enemy shelled the Vasylkivska community. Damage to infrastructure was also reported in the Novopilskyi and Vakulivska communities of the Kryvyi Rih district. Infrastructure facilities in Kamianske were also hit by Russian attacks.

The report from the head of the Regional Military Administration contains no information about casualties or injuries. Details regarding the consequences of the attacks are being clarified. Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the Russian attacks on November 22.

On Saturday, November 21, Russian troops attacked six districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times, using drones and artillery. As a result of the shelling, five people were injured, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration.

On Saturday, November 21, emergency power outages were implemented in Dnipro and four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Because of this, consumers should not rely on the usual schedules for hourly power restrictions.

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