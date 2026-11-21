On Saturday, November 21, Russian troops attacked six districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times, using drones and artillery. Five people were wounded as a result of the shelling, according to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the regional military administration.

“A 48-year-old man was injured in Dnipro. He is receiving outpatient treatment… In the Kamyanske district, the Russians targeted the Zhovtovodska and P’yatykhatska communities. An educational institution and infrastructure were damaged. Two men, aged 64 and 37, were taken to the hospital in moderate condition," according to a post on the Telegram channel.

In the Nikopol region, the district center, as well as the Marganetsk, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivsk communities, were affected. A business and several vehicles were damaged. A 69-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition.

In the Synelnykivsky District, the enemy struck the Yavornytska, Zaitsevska, and Vasylkivska communities. A warehouse, infrastructure, and a truck were damaged. A 58-year-old man was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

In addition, private homes were damaged in Pavlohrad, and a warehouse caught fire in the Pishchanska community of the Samarivsky district.

The Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 60 times in a single day; there have been fatalities.

Over 40 Russian attacks were recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region in a single day.

The Dnipropetrovsk region endured more than 50 Russian attacks in a single day; there are fatalities and injuries.

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