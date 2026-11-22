On Sunday, November 22, Russian troops attacked a facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi District of Chernihiv Oblast. The strike caused a fire on the grounds of a private woodworking plant. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

According to rescue workers, the Russian strike caused a fire on the grounds of a private woodworking plant in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district. After the attack, units from the State Emergency Service arrived at the scene. Rescue workers extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading further.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. The State Emergency Service’s report did not specify the extent of the damage to the facility. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported the attack on November 22.

In the Chernihiv region, a mobile fire team from the 105th Border Guard Detachment named after Prince Volodymyr shot down a Russian “Filin” small-caliber cruise missile. The military used an automated system to engage the aerial target.

Russian troops launched a drone strike on the house-museum of Ukraine’s second President, Leonid Kuchma, in the village of Chaikine, Novhorod-Siverskyi District, Chernihiv Oblast. The attack caused a fire in the building.





Read us on