On November 21, Russian troops wounded five residents of the Donetsk region. This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration. Since the start of the full-scale invasion, more than 4,400 civilians have been killed in the region, and over 11,000 more have been wounded.

On November 21, five civilians in the Donetsk region were wounded as a result of Russian shelling. “On November 21, the Russians wounded five residents of the Donetsk region,” the regional head noted. The report did not provide further details about the victims—specifically their ages, health conditions, or the circumstances of their injuries.

Vadym Filashkin also released general data on civilian casualties in the Donetsk region since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. During this time, Russian troops have killed 4,487 civilians in the region. Another 11,023 people were wounded.

However, these figures are not final. The statistics do not include those killed and wounded in Mariupol and Volnovakha, where it is impossible to fully determine the number of civilian casualties due to ongoing hostilities and the occupation. Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on his Telegram channel.

On the morning of November 16, Russian occupation forces launched an attack with an FPV drone on a Donetskoblgaz service vehicle in the Sotsmistechko area of Kramatorsk, resulting in minor injuries to two employees of the local gas utility.

Operators from the 412th Separate Brigade of Nemesis Unmanned Systems struck the Russian invaders’ drone port at Donetsk Airport using middle strike capabilities.

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