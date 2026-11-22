Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked the energy infrastructure of the Zhytomyr region four times. The strikes were carried out using drones. Despite the shelling, energy workers continue to work to ensure that residents of the region have electricity in their homes.

Russian troops continue to deliberately target the region’s energy infrastructure. “The enemy continues to deliberately attack the energy infrastructure of the Zhytomyr region, attempting to leave the region’s residents without electricity and heat. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out four drone strikes on energy facilities in the region,” Bunechko noted.

He emphasized that despite the constant attacks, energy workers are doing everything possible to maintain a stable power supply to residents’ homes in the region. The head of the Regional State Administration did not provide information about the specific facilities that were targeted or the extent of the damage. There are also currently no reports on whether the attacks caused power or heating outages in the settlements of the Zhytomyr region. Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the regional military administration, reported on the four attacks on energy facilities in the Zhytomyr region.

On November 21, Russian troops struck railway infrastructure in Zhytomyr Oblast. A train station in the Ovruch community was targeted, and a fire broke out after it was hit.

On the night of November 20, Russian troops struck transportation and industrial infrastructure in the Korosten District of Zhytomyr Oblast. One person was injured as a result of the attack.



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