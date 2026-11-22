Over the past 24 hours, on November 21, Russian troops attacked 35 settlements in the Kherson region. Six people were injured as a result of the shelling, and residential buildings, a gas pipeline, and vehicles were damaged.

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled settlements in the region with artillery, launched drone attacks, and carried out airstrikes. Thirty-five settlements came under shelling and drone attacks: Antonivka, Komyshany, Prydniprovske, Pryozernoye, Sadove, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Daryivka, Ivanivka, Mykilsk, Ponyativka, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Nadiivka, Tomyna Balka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Novoberyslav, Tomaryne, Urozhayne, Milove, Respublika, Mykhailivka, Novoraysk, Tyahynka, Burgunka, Lviv, Odradokamyanka, Vesele, Kozatske, and Kherson.

As a result of the Russian strikes, a high-rise building and six private homes were damaged. A gas pipeline and vehicles were also damaged. The most serious consequences were injuries to civilians. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, six people were injured due to Russian aggression. Russian troops continue to attack settlements in the Kherson region, particularly those located near the front line. Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported on the consequences of the Russian attacks on November 22.

On the morning of November 21, Russian forces attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson with a drone. The number of casualties resulting from the enemy strike rose to three.

Over the past day, the occupiers used drones, aircraft, and artillery to shell the Kherson region. As of the morning of November 20, three civilians had been injured as a result of the Russian strikes.

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