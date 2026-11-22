Over the past day, the Russian army lost another approximately 2,310 soldiers in the war against Ukraine. In total, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian personnel losses have reached approximately 1,637,000, according to estimates by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of November 22, 2026, the Russian army’s total combat losses since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, amount to approximately 1,637,170 soldiers. In the last 24 hours alone, Ukrainian defenders eliminated or neutralized approximately 2,310 more Russian invaders. Over the past day, the Russian army also lost dozens of pieces of military equipment. Specifically, Ukrainian forces destroyed or damaged two more tanks, 39 armored combat vehicles, 66 artillery systems, and six multiple-launch rocket systems.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, the Russians lost six ground-based robotic systems, 1,392 tactical-level drones, 243 vehicles and fuel tankers, as well as four units of specialized equipment. According to the General Staff, the total losses of Russian military equipment since the start of the invasion are as follows:

tanks — 12,487 (+2 over the past day);

armored combat vehicles — 25,923 (+39);

artillery systems — 52,661 (+66);

multiple launch rocket systems — 2,295 (+6);

air defense systems — 1,767;

aircraft — 452;

helicopters — 356;

ground-based robotic systems — 3,209 (+6);

operational-tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles — 616,803 (+1,392);

cruise missiles — 5,278;

ships and boats — 35;

submarines — 2;

Vehicles and tanker trucks — 178,062 (+243);

specialized equipment — 4,925 (+4).

The General Staff emphasizes that these figures are subject to revision. The figures reflect the Ukrainian military command’s assessment of the Russian army’s losses. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

A Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland was attacked by Ukrainian drones in Russian territorial waters. This was stated by Ilya Ilyin, commander of the Finnish Border Guard. As a result of the strike, the ship lost control.

In Kaliningrad, Russia—which borders Poland and Lithuania—sirens have been activated. Local residents are being urged to seek shelter immediately. Alarm signals are also sounding throughout the Kaliningrad region. In addition, airport operations have been restricted and the internet has been shut down in the region.

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