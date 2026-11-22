Over the past 24 hours, from the morning of November 21 to the morning of November 22, Russian troops attacked populated areas in the Sumy region 40 times. Nineteen settlements came under fire, and nine civilians sustained injuries and wounds. The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

According to the Regional Military Administration, Russian troops used artillery, mortars, FPV drones, other unmanned aerial vehicles, and guided aerial bombs. In total, 40 shelling incidents were recorded over the past 24 hours across 19 settlements in the region. The Sumy and Shostka districts were the most frequently targeted. As a result of the attacks, there are casualties in three communities. In the Krolevets community, a Russian drone injured four people. A 37-year-old woman and three men aged 40, 44, and 19 required medical assistance.

In the Seredyna-Budsk community, four more civilians were injured in attacks by Russian drones. Among them were two men, aged 73 and 45, as well as two women, aged 22 and 45. Another victim was a 26-year-old man from the Hlukhiv community. He sustained injuries from a Russian drone strike. The shelling damaged residential buildings, non-residential premises, and infrastructure facilities. A post office was also damaged.

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Russian attacks over the past 24 hours disrupted the peace of residents in 19 settlements across the region, and nine civilians required medical attention. The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on the consequences of the Russian strikes on Facebook on November 22.

In the Velykochernechchynskyi Starosta District of the Sumy Community, a Russian attack drone struck a building belonging to an agricultural enterprise. This was reported on November 18, 2026, by Serhiy Kryvosheyenko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration.

Between the morning of November 16 and the morning of November 17, Russian troops attacked 15 settlements in 11 communities in the Sumy region. In total, nearly 40 strikes were recorded, resulting in injuries to one woman.

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