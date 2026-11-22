On the night of November 22, drones likely attacked the Rosgvardia Headquarters in the Krasnodar Krai. Journalists from ASTRA reached this conclusion after analyzing photos and videos from the scene of the fire. Russian authorities have not yet reported whether the building sustained any damage.

On the night of November 22, a fire broke out in Krasnodar following a drone attack. Based on the results of an OSINT analysis of photos and videos, ASTRA journalists speculate that the fire may have started in the building housing the Rosgvardia Main Directorate in the Krasnodar Region. Previously, Military Unit No. 3702—the 47th Separate Special Operations Brigade—was located at this address. Currently, the building houses the regional headquarters of the Russian National Guard.

Overnight, local residents reported the smell of burning and posted photos of smoke. Air raid sirens also sounded in the city. City officials stated that the drone attack had been repelled. Due to the drone threat, arrivals and departures at Krasnodar Airport were temporarily restricted. The restrictions were later lifted, but local authorities did not provide any information on whether the Rosgvardia building had been damaged.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens sounded in other regions of Russia as well. The BBC’s Russian Service, citing local media, reported an alert in the Kaliningrad region. In the evening, the region’s governor explained that the alert in the Neman District, in the northeastern part of the region, was triggered by the appearance of a “suspicious object coming from Lithuania.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense also announced that 170 drones had been shot down overnight. According to the ministry, the drones were allegedly shot down over the Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Voronezh, Tula, and Rostov regions, the Krasnodar Territory, and the temporarily occupied Crimea. Another group of drones, according to the ministry, was destroyed over the Azov and Black Seas.

There is currently no independent confirmation of the Russian Ministry of Defense’s claims. It also remains unclear whether the Rosgvardia headquarters building in Krasnodar was indeed the target of the attack and what damage it may have sustained. This was reported by ASTRA.

A Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland was attacked by Ukrainian drones in Russian territorial waters. This was stated by Ilya Ilyin, commander of the Finnish Border Guard. As a result of the strike, the ship lost control.

In Kaliningrad, Russia—which borders Poland and Lithuania—sirens have been activated. Local residents are being urged to seek shelter immediately. Alarm signals are also sounding throughout the Kaliningrad region. Additionally, restrictions have been imposed on airport operations in the region, and internet service has been shut down.

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