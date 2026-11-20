On November 20, Milfey’s confectionery workshop was destroyed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv. The production facility sustained significant damage during the shelling, company representatives reported.

“So much time, effort, money, and heart and soul went into that place. Everything inside is destroyed. There are no words to describe how much it hurts,” reads a post on the company’s Instagram page on Friday.

The post is accompanied by a video from the site of the strike. Half of the building has been destroyed, and there are visible signs of fire.

Milfey specializes in making cakes, pastries, and other baked goods.

The company reported this on its Instagram page.

As a reminder, the State Emergency Service released the first footage of the aftermath of Russia’s nighttime attack on Kyiv.

The Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv claimed the lives of three people, and others were injured.

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