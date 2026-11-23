As of 7:01 a.m. on November 23, an air raid alert was declared in the capital and several regions of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a threat from Russian drones.

A yellow alert level was declared in the capital. Shortly thereafter, powerful explosions were heard in the city.

As a reminder, the death toll from the Russian strike on a supermarket in Vyshneve has risen. The death toll from the Russian attack on the Novus supermarket in Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast, on the evening of November 22 rose to two people, with eight others injured.

On Sunday evening, November 22, 2026, Russian troops struck a grocery store in the town of Vyshneve, Bucha District, Kyiv Oblast. Initial reports indicated that one person had been killed and three other civilians had been injured. Rescue workers have already managed to completely extinguish the fire that broke out in the store after the strike.

On the evening of Sunday, November 22, 2026, the death toll from the Russian strike on the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast rose to three after rescue workers recovered the body of another victim from under the rubble of a residential building.

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