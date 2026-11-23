Video: The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation was attacked
On the night of November 23, the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in Russia’s Rostov Region came under attack. Exilenova+ reported on the attack.
The Novoshakhtinsky Oil Refinery was attacked by drones. A fire broke out at the facility following the strikes.
The facility has been attacked on multiple occasions: June 22, 2022; May 4, 2023; March 13, June 6, and December 19, 2024; August 21 and December 25, 2025; and August 25 and September 25, 2026.
Source: Exilenova+
Earlier, the General Staff confirmed that one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan had been struck.
The Defense Forces also struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.
As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities.