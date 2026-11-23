On the night of November 23, the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery in Russia’s Rostov Region came under attack. Exilenova+ reported on the attack.

The Novoshakhtinsky Oil Refinery was attacked by drones. A fire broke out at the facility following the strikes.

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The facility has been attacked on multiple occasions: June 22, 2022; May 4, 2023; March 13, June 6, and December 19, 2024; August 21 and December 25, 2025; and August 25 and September 25, 2026.

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Source: Exilenova+

Earlier, the General Staff confirmed that one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan had been struck.

The Defense Forces also struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

As a reminder, on the night of November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities.

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