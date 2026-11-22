On Sunday, November 22, 2026, Russian troops struck a gas service facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a guided aerial bomb, according to a statement from the Naftogaz Group’s press office.

One company employee was injured in the attack and is currently in the hospital. Two of his colleagues suffered concussions; all injured employees are receiving the necessary medical care. According to Serhiy Fedorenko, acting chairman of the Naftogaz board, the enemy is deliberately targeting personnel who, under constant threat, provide gas and heat to communities near the front lines.

In addition, the company noted that over the past few days, the occupiers have repeatedly shelled gas crews, service vehicles, and gas infrastructure facilities, and have also attacked two Ukrnafta gas stations in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Source: Naftogaz Group.

During the week ending November 22, Russia launched approximately 2,700 drones, nearly 1,460 guided bombs, and 165 missiles of various types at Ukraine. Twenty regions of the country came under Russian attack.

In the Chernihiv region, a mobile fire group from the 105th Border Guard Detachment named after Prince Volodymyr shot down a Russian “Filin” small-caliber cruise missile. The military used an automated system to engage the aerial target.

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