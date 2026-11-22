On Sunday, November 22, traffic resumed across the bridges and the DniproHES dam in Zaporizhzhia. This was announced by Mykhailo Semikin, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. Drivers can now use these crossings again.

“Traffic across the bridges and the DniproHES dam has been restored,” the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration said. He did not provide any further details regarding the resumption of traffic. Mykhailo Semikin wrote about the resumption of traffic on November 22 on his Telegram channel.

A series of explosions rocked Zaporizhzhia. Following this, traffic across the bridges and the DniproHES dam was completely blocked.

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