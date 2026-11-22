During private discussions, Vladimir Putin agreed that, once the war ends, Ukraine could receive security guarantees from the U.S. and European partners similar to NATO’s Article 5, provided that no Alliance bases or troops are stationed on Ukrainian territory.

This was reported on Sunday, November 22, 2026, by David Ignatius, a columnist for The Washington Post, citing a source familiar with the negotiations.

According to the newspaper’s source, in response to the Kremlin’s categorical refusal to allow NATO bases in Ukraine, the U.S. side proposed the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border immediately after the signing of a ceasefire agreement. In the event of a new offensive by the Russian army, Alliance forces are to be immediately deployed to Ukrainian territory. In addition, a mechanism is being discussed to lift sanctions against Russia, with their automatic reinstatement should Moscow begin concentrating troops for a new invasion.

Representatives from the U.S. and Europe are also developing tools to monitor Russia’s compliance with the agreements and a system for the rapid exchange of information in the event of an attack. According to the source, U.S. Special Presidential Representative Jared Kushner warned Putin that the conflict, which began as a war with Ukraine, has in fact escalated into a proxy war with Europe.

Source: The Washington Post.

U.S. Presidential Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have repeatedly raised the issue of Kyiv’s possible NATO membership in exchange for territorial concessions by Russia during closed-door meetings with representatives of Ukraine and European countries over the past few months.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Moscow would not agree even to Ukraine’s so-called “quasi-membership” in NATO. According to him, any proposals that envisage such a status for Kyiv are unacceptable to the Kremlin.

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