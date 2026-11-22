In Dymer, Kyiv Oblast, the death toll from the Russian attack has risen to two, and the number of injured has risen to four. Rescuers recovered the body of another person from under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing; 11 people, including two children, remain unaccounted for.

On Sunday, November 22, in the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod District of the Kyiv region, rescuers found the body of another victim following a Russian strike on a high-rise building. Thus, the death toll from the attack has risen to two. “The number of people killed in Dymer as a result of the enemy attack has risen to two. Rescuers have recovered the body of another person from under the rubble,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Search and rescue operations at the site of the strike are continuing. According to the State Emergency Service, one of the victims is an 18-year-old young man. Meanwhile, the number of injured has risen to four. Among them is a child. One of the injured—a man born in 1977—went to the hospital on his own. Medical personnel admitted him with a preliminary diagnosis of “closed head injury.”

Rescuers are searching for 11 people

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers are currently trying to locate 11 people who have not been in contact. Among them are two children. Therefore, operations at the site of the collapsed high-rise building are ongoing. Rescue workers and other emergency services are involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attack. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service are also working at the scene. They are assisting people who survived the blast or are awaiting information about their loved ones.

The situation remains difficult. The number of dead and injured may be revised once the search and rescue operation is complete. This was reported by Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

In Dymer, Vyshhorod District, Kyiv Region, rescue workers recovered the body of a second victim from the rubble of a five-story building. The building was destroyed by a Russian drone, and an entire stairwell collapsed during the strike. According to preliminary information, the body found may belong to a teenager.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast following a Russian attack on the night of November 22. As a result of the strike, an entire stairwell of the residential building—from the first to the fifth floor—was destroyed. Eight people may still be trapped under the rubble, and rescuers are continuing to search for them.

On the night of November 22, a Russian drone attacked the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod district of the Kyiv region. The strike destroyed part of a five-story residential building, caused a fire, and resulted in casualties. According to the State Emergency Service, seven people may be trapped under the rubble.

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