The Security Service of Ukraine foiled a contract killing of the commander of one of the classified units of the Special Operations Forces. A former contract soldier was detained in Khmelnytskyi on suspicion of plotting the assassination on behalf of Russian military intelligence.

According to the investigation, the suspect installed a homemade explosive device in a car door and mounted it on a crossover, which he parked near the Ukrainian officer’s home. The bomb contained about half a kilogram of plastic explosive, metal balls, bearing rollers, and lead components.

According to the Russian intelligence service’s plan, the agent was to remotely detonate the vehicle as the commander passed by it. To record the explosion, another vehicle equipped with a dashcam—to which representatives of the Russian GRU had remote access—was also positioned near the building’s entrance. The Russians planned to use the footage for information and psychological operations.

The SBU claims that the suspect was exposed in advance and detained a few meters from the planned explosion site just as he was about to activate the device.

The investigation revealed that the man is a former contract soldier from Kharkiv who was discharged from service in 2024 due to health issues. According to investigators, Russian intelligence services recruited him through Telegram channels, where he was looking for quick money. Initially, the agent was tasked with gathering information about backup command posts and parking locations for military equipment in Kharkiv; he was later sent to Khmelnytskyi to prepare the attack.

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To surveil the officer, the suspect rented an apartment near his home and installed a video recorder on the balcony. This allowed him to track the officer’s daily routine and travel routes. The agent retrieved the explosive doors from a hideout and installed them on a vehicle in a rented garage.

According to the SBU, in the event of the officer’s murder, the Russian side promised the suspect evacuation to Russia via third countries and the granting of Russian citizenship. During a search, authorities seized a smartphone containing anonymous chat rooms, which, according to the investigation, were used to communicate with GRU representatives.

The detainee was notified of charges under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—treason under martial law. He is being held in custody without the right to bail. If found guilty, he faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the SBU.

Earlier, Zelenskyy spoke about assassination attempts against him and the risk of dying in the war.

An FSB agent who was planning an assassination attempt on the commander of a Special Forces brigade was detained in Mykolaiv.

The SBU’s counterintelligence unit detained a man in the Khmelnytskyi region who is suspected of passing on the coordinates of military units, defense enterprises, and postal terminals to Russian intelligence services.

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