Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones; air defense forces shot down 88 drones
On the night of November 24–25, Russian forces launched 112 attack drones of various types at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down and neutralized 88 targets, but strikes were recorded at 18 locations.
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attack began at 6:00 p.m. on November 24. Russia used “Shahed”-type drones, including 66 jet-powered ones, as well as “Gerbera” drones and “Parody” decoy drones.
The drones were launched from the directions of Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk on Russian territory, as well as from the temporarily occupied cities of Donetsk and Gvardeysk.
The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces had neutralized 88 enemy UAVs, including 47 jet-powered ones. At the same time, strikes were recorded at 18 locations, and debris from downed drones was found at 13 additional sites.
The Air Force emphasized that at the time of the report’s release, the attack was ongoing, and enemy drones remained in Ukrainian airspace.
As a result of Russian drone attacks in the Sumy and Seredyna-Budsk communities, two people were killed and three others were injured. The National Police of Ukraine reported this on November 25.
Due to damage to energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling, some residents of the Zaporizhzhia region were left without power. This was reported on November 25 by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.
On November 24, Russian occupiers attacked the Kovel community in Volyn Oblast with Shahed-type jet-powered drones. One of the drones struck the premises of a business.
In the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast on November 23, Russian forces deliberately struck a vehicle transporting bread and food supplies with a drone. A fire broke out following the attack.
On Monday, November 23, the Carpathian steakhouse Vatra, located in downtown Kyiv, sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.