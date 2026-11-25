On the night of November 24–25, Russian forces launched 112 attack drones of various types at Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down and neutralized 88 targets, but strikes were recorded at 18 locations.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the attack began at 6:00 p.m. on November 24. Russia used “Shahed”-type drones, including 66 jet-powered ones, as well as “Gerbera” drones and “Parody” decoy drones.

The drones were launched from the directions of Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk on Russian territory, as well as from the temporarily occupied cities of Donetsk and Gvardeysk.

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces had neutralized 88 enemy UAVs, including 47 jet-powered ones. At the same time, strikes were recorded at 18 locations, and debris from downed drones was found at 13 additional sites.

The Air Force emphasized that at the time of the report’s release, the attack was ongoing, and enemy drones remained in Ukrainian airspace.