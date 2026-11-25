On the morning of November 25, Russian troops struck a commuter bus on a highway near the village of Fedorivka in the Chuhuiv district. One person was killed and others were injured as a result of the attack, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

“The enemy struck a commuter bus with a drone on a highway near the village of Fedorivka in the Chuhuiv district. One person was killed as a result of the enemy strike. Our condolences go out to the family and loved ones,” the statement reads.

According to authorities, seven people were injured in the attack. Medical personnel are providing them with all necessary assistance.

Source: Oleg Synyegubov

On November 24, Russian occupiers attacked the Kovel community in Volyn Oblast with Shahed-type rocket-powered drones. One of the drones struck the premises of a business.

On November 23, in the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast, Russian forces deliberately struck a vehicle carrying bread and food supplies with a drone. A fire broke out after the attack.

On Monday, November 23, the Carpathian steakhouse Vatra, located in central Kyiv, sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.

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