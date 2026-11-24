On the evening of November 24, a Russian drone crashed in the Shevchenkivskyi district. A fire broke out on the first and second floors of a 16-story residential building.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this.



“In the Shevchenkivskyi district, debris from a UAV struck a 16-story residential building, causing a fire on the first and second floors. There is also a fire in the building’s courtyard. Emergency services are heading to the scene,” Klitschko wrote. ‘

A video of the fire was later released.

As a reminder, on November 24, in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, rescue workers extinguished fires caused by a Russian drone attack.

On the afternoon of November 24, a fire broke out in warehouses in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital after a Russian drone crashed.

On November 24, damage to energy infrastructure was reported in the Vyshhorod and Bila Tserkva districts as a result of enemy strikes.

During the morning attack on November 23, debris from Russian drones was found in the Podil and Sviatoshyn districts of the capital. Specifically, in the Podil district, the debris fell onto the grounds of a non-residential building.





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