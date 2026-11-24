As a result of the Russian attack on the village of Dymer in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast, which took place on November 22, Viktor Yakovenko, an employee of the Vyshhorod District State Veterinary Hospital, his wife Valentina, and their daughter Yulia were killed.

After the strike, the family was presumed missing, and the following day, during search and rescue operations, all three were found dead.

The State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection noted that only the family’s eldest daughter remains, having lost her parents and sister, and she needs support and assistance.

Source: statement from the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

Following the Russian strike on a residential building in Dymer, Kyiv Oblast, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga called on Europe to respond to the Kremlin’s actions in a comprehensive manner. According to him, Russian provocations extend far beyond Ukraine’s borders, so the response should be directed not at individual incidents but at the source of the threat—Russia. Sibiga also emphasized that strengthening Ukraine is crucial for the security of the entire European continent.

In Dymer, Kyiv Oblast, the death toll from the Russian attack has risen to two, and the number of injured has risen to four. Rescuers recovered the body of another person from under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing; currently, there is no contact with 11 people, including two children.

In Dymer, Vyshhorod District, Kyiv Oblast, rescue workers recovered the body of a second victim from the rubble of a five-story building. The building was destroyed by a Russian drone, and an entire stairwell collapsed during the strike. According to preliminary information, the body found may be that of a teenager.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Vyshhorod District of Kyiv Oblast following a Russian attack on the night of November 22. As a result of the strike, an entire stairwell of the residential building—from the first to the fifth floor—was destroyed. Eight people may still be trapped under the rubble, and rescuers are continuing to search for them.

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