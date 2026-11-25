One person was killed as a result of a hostile attack on the night of November 25. Civilian business facilities were also damaged, including the “Epicenter” shopping center and a “Nova Poshta” branch.

According to Volodymyr Vovkotrub, secretary of the Bila Tserkva City Council, Russian troops attacked infrastructure in Bila Tserkva. This time, the strikes targeted not only critical infrastructure but also civilian businesses.

Local authorities listed the following among the damaged facilities:

the “Epicenter” shopping center;

“Nova Poshta” facilities;

other civilian businesses.

One person was killed as a result of the attack. Information regarding the extent of the damage and other consequences of the Russian strike is still being verified.

Source: Bila Tserkva City Territorial Community

On November 24, Russian occupiers attacked the Kovel community in Volyn Oblast with Shahed-type rocket-powered drones. One of the drones struck the premises of a business.

In the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast on November 23, Russian forces deliberately struck a vehicle transporting bread and food with a drone. A fire broke out after the attack.

On Monday, November 23, the Carpathian steakhouse Vatra, located in downtown Kyiv, sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.

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