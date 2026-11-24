On Tuesday, November 24, two people were injured as a result of an enemy strike in the Shevchenkivskyi District. Several residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged, and windows were shattered in the buildings. A fire broke out on the first and second floors of one of the buildings.

The strike damaged several residential buildings at once. An educational institution was also affected—windows were shattered in the buildings. A fire broke out in one of the buildings after it was hit. The fire spread to rooms on the first and second floors.

Two people are currently known to have been injured. Information regarding their condition and other consequences of the attack may be updated. The head of the Shevchenkivskyi District State Administration reported on the consequences of the attack.

On the evening of November 24, a Russian drone crashed in the Shevchenkivskyi district. A fire broke out on the first and second floors of a 16-story residential building.

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