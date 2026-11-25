On the night of November 24–25, explosions were heard near several industrial facilities. The Novokuybyshevsk and Syzran oil refineries were hit, as well as, presumably, an oil pumping station.

According to local residents, the explosions were heard in the Novokuybyshevsk area. The drones likely targeted a local oil refinery owned by Rosneft.

The facility has been in operation since 1951. Its primary refining capacity is 8.8 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The plant produces automotive gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, lubricants, bitumen, and other petrochemical products.

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Another target of the attack was the Syzran Oil Refinery. According to Exilenova+, drones attacked the facility, and video footage from the scene shows a massive fire in the area of the refinery.

The Syzran refinery is also part of Rosneft. Its capacity is approximately 8.5 million metric tons of crude oil per year. The facility produces automotive and aviation fuel, diesel, bitumen, and other petroleum products. The refinery began production back in 1942.

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In addition to the two refineries, the “Samara” linear production and dispatch station near the town of Prosvet was likely also targeted. This was also reported by monitoring channels.

The station belongs to the system of the Russian company “Transneft” and is part of the oil transportation infrastructure. Such facilities ensure the reception, storage, and pumping of crude oil through main pipelines.

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On the night of November 23, drones carried out a series of strikes on one of the key facilities of Russia’s oil transportation infrastructure. A fire broke out following the attack on the Kaleikino oil pumping station.

Prior to this, the General Staff confirmed strikes on one of Russia’s largest oil refineries in Bashkortostan and the Lukoil refinery in Perm.

Also on the night of November 23, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in the Rostov Region of the Russian Federation. A massive fire at the facility was even detected by satellites.

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