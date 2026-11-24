On the evening of November 24, Russian troops struck Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region. The strike hit a warehouse where agricultural equipment was stored. As a result of the attack, the equipment was damaged, but there was no fire and no casualties.

The Russian attack damaged the warehouse. Agricultural equipment located on the premises was also damaged. No fire broke out following the strike. There are also no reports of fatalities or injuries.

So far, only property damage has been reported. The mayor did not provide any further details about the attack. Chuhuiv Mayor Galina Minaeva reported the strike on her Facebook page.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 23, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and eight other settlements in the region. Twenty-one people were injured as a result of the shelling, including teenagers, according to the regional military administration.

Over the past 24 hours, on November 14, Russian troops attacked the Kharkiv region with various types of weapons. Fourteen people were injured, including four children.

On November 1, Andriy Demchenko, a spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, reported that Russian troops are making the most attempts to expand their zone of control in the north of the Kharkiv region.

Read us on