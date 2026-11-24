In Kramatorsk on Tuesday, November 24, Ruslan Prygodskyi, a 37-year-old master sergeant in the civil defense service, was killed as a result of Russian shelling; he was off duty at the time of the attack. The injuries he sustained during the enemy strike proved fatal.

His fellow rescue workers from the Donetsk region expressed their condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones.

Source: a Facebook post by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast, based on information from “Ukrinform.”

Russian drones struck the territory of the fire and rescue unit in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, twice. As a result of the attacks, a fence was damaged and a rescue service vehicle caught fire. No personnel were injured, and the fire was extinguished.

Russian occupation forces launched an attack with an FPV drone on a Donetskoblgaz service vehicle in the Sotsmistechko area of Kramatorsk, resulting in minor injuries to two employees of the local gas utility.

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