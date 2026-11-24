The Russian corvette “Mercury,” which the Ukrainian Defense Forces blew up in Libya, will likely never return to service and will remain at the site of the explosion due to significant damage and the excessive distance required for evacuation.

As Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, noted during a televised marathon, satellite images showing the main deck submerged underwater and the detonation on board indicate critical damage to the ship, which, due to the shallow depth near the pier, may be resting on the seabed, and returning it to its home port—a distance of over 7,000 kilometers—is extremely difficult for the Black Sea Fleet given the closure of the Turkish straits.

According to Pletenchuk, the “Mercury” was in the region primarily to protect support vessels operating on behalf of the Russian Ministry of Defense to support the Russian contingent in Africa, and now the occupiers will have to reorganize their logistics routes. The spokesperson also noted that one of the support vessels escorted by this corvette had previously sustained damage as well.

Source: Statement by Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, during a televised marathon.

As a reminder, on November 22, the Russian corvette Mercury sank after being struck by drones in the port of Benghazi.

Also in Libya on November 22, the sanctioned supply ship ASCALON, which was sailing from Kaliningrad to the port of Benghazi—presumably carrying military equipment and technology for the Russian Federation’s “African Corps.”

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