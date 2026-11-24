The production facilities at the Chanta Mount plant, which manufactures frozen baked goods, sustained significant damage as a result of the Russian attack on November 19.

No employees were injured. This is the second attack on the plant since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Despite the damage, the company has begun restoration work to resume production as soon as possible.

Source: Chanta Mount

On November 23, in the Krasnopil community of Sumy Oblast, Russian forces used a drone to carry out a precision strike on a vehicle transporting bread and food. A fire broke out after the attack.

On Monday, November 23, the Carpathian steakhouse Vatra, located in central Kyiv, sustained damage as a result of Russian shelling.

A Russian attack in the Odesa region damaged a terminal operated by Kernel, a company that handles the transshipment of sunflower oil. The strike destroyed approximately 25,000 metric tons of finished products.

Read us on