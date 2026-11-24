On November 24, Russian troops attacked Dnipro with strike drones. At least four people were injured as a result of the attack on the city.

“The enemy attacked Dnipro. Preliminary reports indicate that a high-rise building was damaged,” he wrote.

Later, Henzha added that at least four people were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

“At least four people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Dnipro,” the post reads.

Ganza reported that medical personnel are providing them with all necessary assistance.

Oleksandr Ganza, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, wrote about this on Telegram.

Since the evening of November 22, Russian troops have carried out more than ten drone strikes on Dnipro and the surrounding region. Two people were injured as a result of the attacks.

On the evening of November 17, Russian invaders attacked Dnipro and the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. Six people were injured in the shelling, including a 15-year-old boy.