The Trypillya Thermal Power Plant in the Kyiv region has completely ceased electricity and heat production due to extensive damage caused by Russian attacks. Debris is currently being cleared from the plant’s grounds.

Previously, power plant workers had managed to restore part of the plant’s capacity following a Russian strike in 2024, but the thermal power plant subsequently sustained further damage. According to preliminary estimates, at least 100 million euros will be needed to purchase the new equipment required for continued operations.

Yuriy Kharko, director of the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant, spoke about the plant’s current condition and the prospects for its restoration.

Why the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant Completely Halted Power Generation

According to Yuriy Kharko, following the Russian military’s strikes, the plant can no longer produce either electricity or heat. Currently, workers are clearing the rubble.

“As of today, we have completely lost the ability to generate electricity. In other words, the power plant is currently generating neither electricity nor heat. We have no power generation capacity at all,” the TPP director said.

Kharko recalled that after being almost completely destroyed in 2024, the plant was partially restored and was once again able to generate electricity. However, the facility subsequently suffered numerous attacks. According to Kharko, more than 20 missile and drone strikes were carried out on the territory of the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant. If we also include the Zmiiv Thermal Power Plant, which is part of the “Centrenergo” company, the two facilities have suffered more than 200 strikes since 2024.

The plant’s director declined to specify a timeline for the possible resumption of power generation, citing security concerns.

How Much Will It Cost to Restore the Trypillya TPP?

According to preliminary estimates, at least 100 million euros will be needed to purchase new equipment for the plant to resume operations.

Kharco stated that in 2025, 60% of the company’s profits were fully committed under contracts for the restoration of the Trypilska and Zmiivska Thermal Power Plants. In total, approximately 100 contracts were signed.

The companies also received about 1 billion hryvnia in aid through the Energy Support Fund. At the same time, the company itself is covering the bulk of the restoration costs. Donors, in particular, are providing construction materials and sandwich panels.

The director identified the security situation—not the search for funds or equipment—as the biggest obstacle to the work.

“Right now, the biggest challenge is the security situation, which prevents us from working around the clock. We have air raid alerts lasting 23, 19, and 17 hours a day. That is the main problem,” he explained.

According to Khark, international partners are primarily providing electrical equipment—generators, transformers, and cable and wire products. At the same time, European partners are unwilling to finance the restoration of coal-fired power generation.

Does it make sense to restore the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant after attacks by the Russian Federation?

Despite repeated shelling, the plant’s director considers its restoration necessary. He explained this by noting that the plant employs over a thousand people, and the satellite town of Ukrainka also depends on its operation.

“Of course, there is a point to restoring it. We have over a thousand employees, plus we have a satellite town that depends directly on the operation of our power plant. Restoration is always necessary,” Kharko stated.

He acknowledged that the plant remains at risk of new attacks. Protective structures can mitigate the impact of strikes, but they cannot fully protect the entire facility.