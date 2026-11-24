In the Kyiv region, the Trypillia Thermal Power Plant has completely halted operations following Russian strikes
The Trypillya Thermal Power Plant in the Kyiv region has completely ceased electricity and heat production due to extensive damage caused by Russian attacks. Debris is currently being cleared from the plant’s grounds.
Previously, power plant workers had managed to restore part of the plant’s capacity following a Russian strike in 2024, but the thermal power plant subsequently sustained further damage. According to preliminary estimates, at least 100 million euros will be needed to purchase the new equipment required for continued operations.
Yuriy Kharko, director of the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant, spoke about the plant’s current condition and the prospects for its restoration.
Why the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant Completely Halted Power Generation
According to Yuriy Kharko, following the Russian military’s strikes, the plant can no longer produce either electricity or heat. Currently, workers are clearing the rubble.
“As of today, we have completely lost the ability to generate electricity. In other words, the power plant is currently generating neither electricity nor heat. We have no power generation capacity at all,” the TPP director said.
Kharko recalled that after being almost completely destroyed in 2024, the plant was partially restored and was once again able to generate electricity. However, the facility subsequently suffered numerous attacks. According to Kharko, more than 20 missile and drone strikes were carried out on the territory of the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant. If we also include the Zmiiv Thermal Power Plant, which is part of the “Centrenergo” company, the two facilities have suffered more than 200 strikes since 2024.
The plant’s director declined to specify a timeline for the possible resumption of power generation, citing security concerns.
How Much Will It Cost to Restore the Trypillya TPP?
According to preliminary estimates, at least 100 million euros will be needed to purchase new equipment for the plant to resume operations.
Kharco stated that in 2025, 60% of the company’s profits were fully committed under contracts for the restoration of the Trypilska and Zmiivska Thermal Power Plants. In total, approximately 100 contracts were signed.
The companies also received about 1 billion hryvnia in aid through the Energy Support Fund. At the same time, the company itself is covering the bulk of the restoration costs. Donors, in particular, are providing construction materials and sandwich panels.
The director identified the security situation—not the search for funds or equipment—as the biggest obstacle to the work.
“Right now, the biggest challenge is the security situation, which prevents us from working around the clock. We have air raid alerts lasting 23, 19, and 17 hours a day. That is the main problem,” he explained.
According to Khark, international partners are primarily providing electrical equipment—generators, transformers, and cable and wire products. At the same time, European partners are unwilling to finance the restoration of coal-fired power generation.
Does it make sense to restore the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant after attacks by the Russian Federation?
Despite repeated shelling, the plant’s director considers its restoration necessary. He explained this by noting that the plant employs over a thousand people, and the satellite town of Ukrainka also depends on its operation.
“Of course, there is a point to restoring it. We have over a thousand employees, plus we have a satellite town that depends directly on the operation of our power plant. Restoration is always necessary,” Kharko stated.
He acknowledged that the plant remains at risk of new attacks. Protective structures can mitigate the impact of strikes, but they cannot fully protect the entire facility.
“You can’t protect the plant itself with defensive structures. The area is very large, as are the buildings themselves, their height, and the layout of all the thermal and mechanical equipment inside. Without air defense systems, it’s impossible to fully protect it 100%,” explained the TPP director.
According to him, thermal power generation will remain essential for balancing the power grid for at least the next 10–15 years.
At the same time, as part of its strategic development, Centrenergo has selected the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant as a pilot site for the installation of solar power generation and energy storage systems. They are also considering the possibility of installing gas turbine units and, in the future, small modular reactors. Currently, a feasibility study is being prepared for the solar projects.
What Will Happen to Heat Supply for the City of Ukrainka
The Trypilska TPP remains the sole source of heat for the city of Ukrainka. According to Khark, the problem of a lack of alternative heat supply arose even before the full-scale invasion. He explained that since 2015, the plant has repeatedly approached local and regional authorities with a proposal to build an alternative heat source. Currently, plans for such a boiler plant are already being prepared, but it will not be completed in time for the start of this heating season.
9, the Trypillya Thermal Power Plant was damaged as a result of yet another attack. Centrenergo described the consequences of the shelling as extremely serious.
As a reminder, in September of last year, the Trypilska Thermal Power Plant was hit by 19 “Shahed” kamikaze drones.