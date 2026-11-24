Moscow does not understand what additional contribution European countries can make to the negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Europe is insisting on expanding the format of the negotiations from a trilateral to a quadrilateral one, involving Ukraine, Russia, the U.S., and European representatives.

However, the Kremlin does not yet support this proposal.

Peskov stated that the Russian side does not see any clear “added value” from European participation and did not specify under what conditions Moscow would agree to their inclusion.

Source: Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for the Russian dictator, stated that Moscow does not intend to make demands regarding the composition of the European negotiating team on resolving the war. According to him, it would be advisable for Russia to discuss Europe’s position with European representatives and determine to what extent it could contribute to the peace process.

As a reminder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Europe will join the next round of trilateral talks involving the U.S., Ukraine, and Russia. According to him, the U.S. side has already discussed this proposal with Moscow and received the consent of all participants.

Zelenskyy summarized the results of the first day of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

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