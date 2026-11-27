On the night of November 26–27, Russian troops attacked the Kirovohrad region with strike drones. The enemy targeted critical infrastructure facilities in the region.

“All relevant services responded promptly on the ground. The most important thing is that there were no fatalities or injuries,” he noted.

Andriy Raikovych, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Facebook.

On the morning of November 24, a Russian drone crashed on the grounds of a kindergarten in the Adzham community of the Kirovohrad region.

Photo: Russia attacked 11 regions of Ukraine: two people were killed in Zaporizhzhia.

Russia launched another attack on Vinnytsia, damaging an energy facility and vehicles.

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