Russian troops struck a gas station in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Shortly afterward, another enemy drone attacked the city.

“The enemy struck a gas station in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city. We are assessing the damage,” the mayor said.

Later, Ihor Terekhov reported an attack by another Russian drone on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. Details regarding the consequences of the second strike are being clarified.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram.

On the night of November 27, Russia attacked Ukraine with 155 strike drones, including Shahed jet drones. By morning, Ukrainian air defense forces had destroyed or neutralized most of the aerial targets. At the same time, nearly 30 hits were recorded, and the air attack was still ongoing at the time of this report.

Russia attacked a community in Kherson; one person was killed and six were wounded.

Russia launched combined strikes on Izyum; there are casualties.

The Russians carried out nearly 700 strikes on Zaporizhzhia; one person was killed and others were wounded.

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