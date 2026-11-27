Over the past 24 hours, on November 26, 2026, 136 combat engagements were recorded along the front lines. Ukrainian defenders continue to repel Russian forces’ offensive operations on all fronts, inflicting casualties on the enemy. The enemy was most active in the Pokrovsk direction, where it carried out 16 attacks.

War News

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 81 airstrikes, during which it dropped 219 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 7,111 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,888 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, 21 of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

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Over the past day, the Defense Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck eight areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, six UAV command posts, and an artillery position.

In particular, the following settlements came under enemy fire: Korenok, Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Yastrubshchyna, Bezsalivka, Luzhky, Vovkivka, Stara Huta, Brusky, Shalygyne, Khodine, Shpil, Zarichne, Chuikivka, and Kozache in Sumy Oblast; and Bleshnya in Chernihiv Oblast.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors

Over the past day, the aggressor carried out one attack, launched seven airstrikes using 15 guided aerial bombs, and fired 42 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector

Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks directed at the settlements of Bochkove, Vasylivka, and Zakharivka.

In the Liman sector

Attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses were repelled. The occupiers carried out six attacks toward the settlements of Torske, Lyman, and Stavy.

In the Slovyansk direction

The enemy carried out five attacks in the areas of Piskunivka, Yampil, and Mykolaivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector

Sixteen attacks were recorded. The invaders carried out offensive operations in the area of the settlement of Kostyantynivka and toward Hruzke, Kucherove Yar, and Vilne.

On the Pokrovsk sector

The Russians carried out 16 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the settlements of Hannivka, Novyi Donbas, Dobropillia, Chernihivka, Shevchenko, Novofedorivka, Huliive, and Serhiivka.

In the Huliaipole sector

The occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders five times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the settlements of Novoye Zaporozhye, Girkoye, and Charivne.

This information comes from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current map of combat operations in Ukraine as of November 26, 2026.

Current map of hostilities in Ukraine as of November 25, 2026

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