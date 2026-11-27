Over the past 24 hours, on November 26, one person was killed and six others were wounded as a result of Russian shelling of five settlements in the Kherson City Territorial Community.

According to him, Kherson, Sadove, Antonivka, Komyshany, and Zymivnyk came under enemy fire from Russian artillery and drone attacks. The shelling damaged high-rise and private residential buildings.

“Over the past 24 hours, five settlements in the Kherson community came under enemy attack. Kherson, Sadove, Antonivka, Komyshany, and Zymivnyk were targeted by Russian artillery fire and drone attacks. In particular, high-rise and private homes were damaged. As a result of the Russian aggression, one person was killed and six were wounded,” Yaroslav Shanko wrote on Friday morning.

This was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram.

One person was killed as a result of an evening and nighttime attack by Russian jet-powered drones on Kryvyi Rih. Damage was inflicted on transportation infrastructure, a warehouse, residential buildings, businesses, and a gas station.

As a result of a nighttime Russian attack on the Vinnytsia region, energy and railway infrastructure facilities were damaged. There were no casualties.

On the night of November 27, Russian troops launched combined strikes on Izyum in the Kharkiv region. Apartment buildings and private homes, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities were damaged, and fires broke out. At least six people were injured.

Over the course of November 26, Russian troops carried out 699 strikes on 49 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, one person was killed and 16 others were wounded.

Starting in the evening of November 26, Russian troops launched more than 20 drone attacks on five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. One person was killed and two others were wounded as a result of the shelling. Damage was also reported to businesses, a residential building, and infrastructure.

On the evening of November 26, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia. An infrastructure facility was hit, and a fire broke out in one of the industrial buildings following the attack. There is currently no information on casualties.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Dniprovskyi district on Thursday, November 26, rose to four. At the same time, vehicle traffic across the DniproHES dam has been partially restored—it is now possible to drive from the city center to the right bank of the Dnipro River. Earlier reports indicated one fatality and one injury.

On Thursday, November 26, 2026, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and wounding another, according to Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. The strike hit the Dniprovskyi district of the city, where damage to transportation infrastructure was recorded.

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