One person was killed as a result of an evening and nighttime attack by Russian jet-powered drones on Kryvyi Rih. Damage was inflicted on transportation infrastructure, a warehouse, residential buildings, businesses, and a gas station.

“In the evening and overnight, the enemy once again attacked our city with jet-powered UAVs. Unfortunately, one person was killed... The strikes damaged transportation infrastructure and a warehouse, and shattered windows in several residential buildings, businesses, and a gas station,” he wrote on Friday morning.

According to Vilkul, no other shelling was reported in the Kryvyi Rih district. All city services, public transportation, hospitals, and social institutions are operating as usual.

Russian troops also attacked the Nikopol district. The communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Myrivka, and Pokrovsk came under fire.

As a result of the shelling, two men, aged 45 and 55, were injured. A business and an apartment building were damaged.

This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the city’s Defense Council.

As a result of a nighttime Russian attack on the Vinnytsia region, energy and railway infrastructure facilities were damaged. There were no casualties.

On the night of November 26–27, Russian troops launched combined strikes on Izyum in the Kharkiv region. Apartment buildings and private homes, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities were damaged, and fires broke out. At least six people were injured.

Over the course of November 26, Russian troops carried out 699 strikes on 49 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the attacks on Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district, one person was killed and 16 others were wounded.

Starting in the evening of November 26, Russian troops launched more than 20 drone attacks on five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. One person was killed and two others were wounded as a result of the shelling. Damage was also reported to businesses, a residential building, and infrastructure.

On the evening of November 26, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia. An infrastructure facility was hit, and a fire broke out in one of the industrial buildings following the attack. There is currently no information on casualties.

In Zaporizhzhia, the number of people injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Dniprovskyi district on Thursday, November 26, rose to four. At the same time, vehicle traffic across the DniproHES dam has been partially restored—it is now possible to drive from the city center to the right bank of the Dnipro River. Earlier reports indicated one fatality and one injury.

On Thursday, November 26, 2026, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and wounding another, according to Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration. The strike hit the Dniprovskyi district of the city, where damage to transportation infrastructure was recorded.

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