Since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military has lost approximately 1,648,161 service members.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia’s losses totaled 2,262 personnel.

According to the General Staff, as of November 27, 2026, the Russian army’s total combat losses are as follows:

personnel – approximately 1,648,161 (+2,262) personnel;

tanks – 12,514 (+2) units;

armored combat vehicles – 26,003 (+11);

artillery systems – 52,858 (+33);

multiple launch rocket systems – 2,306 (+2);

air defense systems – 1,772 (+1);

aircraft – 456;

helicopters – 356;

ground-based robotic systems – 3,243 (+14);

operational-tactical UAVs – 622,317 (+1,315);

cruise missiles – 5,278;

ships and boats – 36;

submarines – 2;

Vehicles and tanker trucks – 180,752 (+658);

specialized vehicles – 4,951 (+8).

The General Staff notes that the data on Russian military losses is being updated.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

As a reminder, since 2022, the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Russian Armed Forces have lost at least 87 servicemembers, the vast majority of whom are sabotage officers, according to data from a leaked Rosstat database on deaths obtained by journalists from the hacker groups Silent Crow and “Cyberpartisans.”

One Russian soldier dies every five minutes in the war against Ukraine, according to the leaked Rosstat database analyzed by journalists from “Important Stories.” According to their data, civil registry offices across Russia have recorded nearly 500,000 deaths of military personnel who died in the war. For the period from February 24, 2022, to September 28, 2026, this averages out to one death every five minutes.

An analysis of the Rosstat database—which was hacked and covers the period from 2022 to the end of September 2026—revealed that 92.9% of the Russian army’s recorded casualties were combat-related. Of the 209,870 deceased listed in the registry as military personnel, 194,885 died in combat, with 177,009 of those deaths attributed to injuries from explosions or shrapnel during military operations.

As of Tuesday, November 24, the Russian Federation’s army had broken its annual record for the highest number of casualties since the start of the full-scale war: since the beginning of 2026, they have reached 432,519 military personnel, already exceeding the total for all of 2024 (430,790 people).

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